LBP ayacut farmers to organise conference in June to protect their rights 

Urging the State government to resume works to renovate and modernise the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal works, many farmers’ associations who have formed Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Tharagargal Sangam, has decided to organise a conference at Sivagiri in June and stress for protecting the rights of the ayacut farmers.

Farmers met at Arachalur recently and formed the association and elected S. Periyasamy as its president, K.V. Ponnaiyan as secretary, and M.V. Shanmugaraj as treasurer. A meeting was held led by the new office-bearers in which various decisions were taken.

It said works for restoration of the canal began in 2021 and was halted due to the change of government. When water was released into the LBP canal for ‘nanjai pasana’ season last year, breach occurred at different places in the canal affecting the cultivation.

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan had in the Assembly announced that works will resume and will be carried out throughout the year. “Water discharge in the canal was stopped on April 30 and water will be drained completely. Hence, works should resume immediately”, they said and wanted guidelines to be issued for carrying out the work without interruption.

Members said that the present situation paved way for snatching the irrigation rights of the ayacut farmers as a section of farmers outside the ayacut areas wanted their farm lands to be brought under the LBP canal system.

The canal was constructed with the sole purpose of irrigating farm lands. But, many attempts to project the canal as solving the drinking water needs is being made among the public, they said.

Hence, to protect the rights of the ayacut farmers, it was decided to hold the Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Rights Protection Conference at Sivagiri in June. They said that farmers and water conservation experts would take part in the conference to create awareness about the irrigation rights of the farmers.