LBP ayacut farmers demand water release in canal for second season

December 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut farmers have urged the district administration to release water in the canal for the second crop season from January 7, 2024 to April 30, 2024 as per the order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal 2007.

The farmers, under the banner Lower Bhavani Farmers’ Federation, in a petition submitted to the Collector here on Tuesday said 2.07 lakh acre benefitted from water release in the canal from Bhavanisagar dam and water release was scheduled for two seasons. While the first season covered 1,03,500 acre, the second season covered another 1,03,500 acre. The same was pointed out in the tribunal order and water should be released for the second season.

The petition said that violating the order, water was being released in Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals for 120 days. “Water release in the two canals grab the rights of LBP ayacut farmers as they will be without water to irrigate 1.03 lakh acre,” the petition said. Hence, the State government should ensure water release from January to April in the ayacut areas, the petition said.

