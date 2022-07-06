LBP ayacut farmers conference at Sivagiri on July 10

July 06, 2022 17:22 IST

Stressing to protect the rights of the ayacut farmers and to resume the modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal works, a conference would be held at Sivagiri in the district on July 10.

Organised by Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Tharagargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu, the Keel Bhavani Ayacut Pasana Urimai Pathukappu Maanaadu , has called upon the farming community to unite for a joint struggle to protect their rights.

A release said that conspiracy is being done to snatch the irrigation rights of the ayacut farmers who are dependent on the canal for water. The canal was constructed 60 years ago and its weakened structure resulted in water not reaching the tail-end farmers. The release said that there is an urgent need for resuming extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal for which the State government had allotted ₹ 710 crore. “But, many people outside the ayacut areas who have no rights over the canal continue to draw water illegally and are trying to stall the project”, the release said and added that those people were involved in a false campaign to create confusion among the people.

The release also said that many panchayat presidents who are not related to the canal had filed petitions in the court to delay resumption of works. “We wanted work to resume at the earliest and farmers should jointly voice for it”, the statement said.