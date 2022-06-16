Layout approvals to go online soon

Local Planning Authorities are expected to start online processing of applications for layout approvals from next month.

An official of the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority (LPA) said earlier applicants were submitting documents online and were also giving a hard copy to the LPA office. Now, the entire approval process would move online. “Initially, it will be for layouts. Then for buildings of 10,000 sq.ft or more and finally land use reclassification,” the official said.

Officials from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning recently trained officials of LPAs in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris district in the online approval process. All the field staff would be trained by the end of this week. “The applicant will submit all documents online, the approval process will be online and collection of remittances will also be online,” the official added.

The Directorate had developed the software and the officials noted down details of hitches that were highlighted during the training. The Directorate was expected to address these in the next few days and implement the online approval process next month.