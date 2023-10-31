HamberMenu
Lay road at field 6 in Yercaud: CITU

October 31, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Members of CITU led by State president A. Soundararajan staging a demonstration at Fort Maidan in Salem on Tuesday.

Members of CITU led by State president A. Soundararajan staging a demonstration at Fort Maidan in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration on Tuesday urging the district administration to lay a road at field 6 at Maramangalam panchayat in Yercaud for the benefit of more than 10,000 people.

CITU State president A. Soundararajan presided over the demonstration, and more than 200 members participated.

Mr. Soundararajan said that for the past 40 years, more than 10,000 people belonging to 18 tribal villages had been using the mud road at field 6 to reach Monankulikadu via Kottachedu. They had been approaching the district administration to widen the road and lay a road via field 6, and resolutions were also passed in gram sabha meetings.

A few years ago, the Salem district administration inspected field no. 6 and 7, and the Rural Development Department recommended laying roads in field no. 6. But now, the district administration had laid a road in field 7 that would benefit only the estate owners. Due to this, people had to travel four more kilometres and found it difficult to reach hospitals, schools, and colleges. There had been reports of alleged gaur attack on people on the road in field 7. So the district administration should lay the road via field 6, Mr. Soundararajan added.

