Lay pipelines along the road and not through farm lands: Eswaran

Stating that laying pipelines through farm lands under the Irugur (Coimbatore) – Devangonthi (Karnataka) Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDBL) project will affect farmers, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has urged the State government to take appropriate steps before the opposition by farmers turn as massive protests.

In a press release, party’s general secretary E.R. Eswaran said that IDBL project is implemented without holding consultation with anyone and despite stiff opposition from the farmers in seven districts, officials are trying to execute the project even during COVID-19 pandemic”, the release said.

Mr. Eswaran said that when the future of farmers is in question due to the pandemic, the government is attempting to defeat them which is unfair. “Without knowing the ground reality, the company is thinking that they can drive away the farmers and execute the project”, the release said and wanted the State government to stop the activities of the company. Instead pipelines should be laid along the road, he added.