Lay gas pipeline away from water lines: Corporation

The Coimbatore Corporation has asked agencies laying underground power lines and gas pipelines to lay them either deeper than its water pipelines or away at a safe distance.

Sources in the civic body said after an agency twice damaged water pipelines in West Zone and another agency damaged lines in East Zone, the Corporation was forced to issue such a direction to the agencies concerned.

In the East Zone, the Corporation asked the agency laying underground power lines to compensate the loss to the pipelines. In the West Zone, the damage to water lines had disrupted water supply in and around Kavundampalayam and Edayarpalaym in the past week, the sources said.

Using the opportunity, the civic body, to prevent recurrence of such issues, had asked those agencies to either lay their pipelines or cables beneath its water pipelines or away, so that it was easier to repair the damaged pipelines.