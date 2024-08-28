GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lawyers stage protest in Coimbatore seeking withdrawal of new criminal laws

Published - August 28, 2024 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Lawyers staging a human chain protest outside the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Lawyers staging a human chain protest outside the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Lawyers, who practise in the combined court complex in Coimbatore, boycotted court proceedings and staged a human chain protest in the city on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the new three criminal laws introduced by the Union government.

The protest was held under the banner of the Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC), which had called for a State-wide protest on Wednesday. Lawyers, who boycotted courts, formed a human chain on the Government Arts College Road and raised slogans.

They wanted the Union government to withdraw the three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which have replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA).

Office-bearers of the Coimbatore Bar Association took the lead in the protest in Coimbatore, which did not disrupt the traffic.

