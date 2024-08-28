Lawyers stage protest in Coimbatore seeking withdrawal of new criminal laws

Lawyers, who practise in the combined court complex in Coimbatore, boycotted court proceedings and staged a human chain protest in the city on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of the new three criminal laws introduced by the Union government.

The protest was held under the banner of the Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC), which had called for a State-wide protest on Wednesday. Lawyers, who boycotted courts, formed a human chain on the Government Arts College Road and raised slogans.

They wanted the Union government to withdraw the three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which have replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA).

Office-bearers of the Coimbatore Bar Association took the lead in the protest in Coimbatore, which did not disrupt the traffic.