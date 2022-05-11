Lawyers stage dharna in Udumalpet

r A group of lawyers on Wednesday staged a dharna in the premises of the Revenue Divisional Office in Udumalpet condemning the Revenue Divisional Officer C. Geetha.

Police sources said that the lawyers alleged that the RDO had allegedly addressed one of the lawyers in a disrespectful manner, which triggered the protest around 11 a.m.

Following the incident, District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai held talks with the lawyers and Ms. Geetha, after which the dharna was withdrawn around 1.30 p.m., the police sources said.