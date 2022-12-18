Lawyers should set an example in public life, says Justice Ilanthiraiyan

December 18, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Salem

Madras High Court Judge G.K. Ilanthiraiyan said here on Sunday that lawyers should set an example in public life.

After unveiling the portrait of Salem Bar Association former president G. Ponnusamy, Justice Ilanthiraiyan said that lawyers must work with integrity. They should not only be ethical but also set an example in public life.

The judiciary plays an important role in protecting fundamental rights and ensuring civil liberties. Young lawyers should learn from their seniors, Justice Ilanthiraiyan added.

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission chairperson S. Baskaran, retired Justice S. Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu Puducherry Bar Council President P.S. Amalraj, Salem District Bar Association president M. Muthusamy, and secretary G. Muthamil Selvan took part.