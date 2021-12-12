Lawyers must be torchbearers of human rights: Addl. District Judge

Lawyers must be the torchbearers of human rights and stay vigilant to ensure that the institutions follow the rule of law, said Additional District Judge and Special Judge for TNPID Court, Coimbatore, A.S. Ravi here on Friday.

He delivered the keynote address at the event organised by the Coimbatore Bar Association (CBA) to mark the International Human Rights Day. “The essence of human rights is justice, that is Dharma which is paramount in the Indian cultural ethos exemplified by its epics,” he said, according to a release.

Listing out the human rights principles incorporated in the Constitution and quoting several judgements of the Supreme Court, the Judge said that the erosion of Constitutional values and rule of law is “not just a threat to individual liberty but very foundation of democratic polity,” the press release said.

CBA president P.R. Arulmozhi and lawyer V.P. Sarathi were among those who participated in the event.