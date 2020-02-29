Lawyers condemn Delhi violence

Lawyers staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the violence in northeast Delhi in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

At around noon, a group of lawyers from All India Lawyers’ Union gathered outside the Combined Court Complex and raised slogans demanding action against the instigators of the violence that claimed at least 42 lives and injured more than 200 people in Delhi. They also raised slogans against the Delhi Police, accusing them of not taking steps to curb the violence. The demonstration lasted for nearly an hour.

S. Balamurugan, national secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) who participated in the demonstration, said the “communal harmony” of the country was threatened by these riots.

A group of lawyers would also meet the protesters at the Shaheen Bagh-style indefinite protest in Aathupalam against CAA to “show their solidarity,” Mr. Balamurugan said.