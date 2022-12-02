Lawyers block road condemning Coimbatore Central Prison authorities 

December 02, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A section of lawyers practising in the combined court complex, Coimbatore, staged a road blockade in front of the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday, accusing the jail authorities of not allowing them to meet the inmates who are their clients.

The lawyers, under the banner of Coimbatore Criminal Bar Association, staged the protest on LIC junction – Park Gate road. Traffic on the busy road was disrupted from 4.45 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. due to the protest.

Representatives of the association said that the prison authorities did not allow some of them to meet their clients to meet and discuss their cases.

Instead, the prison authorities asked them to use the intercom facility, which is primarily used by visitors such as family members to speak to inmates.

“Unlike other visitors, lawyers discuss important matters related to cases to the inmates. The accused will have difficulty in speaking details over the phone. Only a face to face meeting will help to discuss cases,” said a lawyer.

Senior police officers held discussion with the protesters who initially refused to vacate, condemning the Prisons Department. They left the place around 6.45 p.m.