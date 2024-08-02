Lawyer hacked to death in Coimbatore, six teams formed to nab assailants

A lawyer was hacked to death by a group of men at Myleripalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore city on Friday.

The police said that S. Udaya Kumar, 48, a resident of Viswanathapuram near Thudiyalur, was found murdered with multiple cut injuries. After being alerted by the public, the Chettipalayam police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, Kumar left home on Friday morning after informing his wife that he was going to Pollachi. He was found murdered near a poultry farm at Myleripalayam around noon.

The police found out that a few men travelled with Kumar in his car and investigators were in the efforts to identify them. According to the police, the assailants escaped in his car after committing the murder.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and senior officers visited the scene of crime. Mr. Badrinarayanan said six special teams were formed to nab the assailants.