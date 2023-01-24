Lawyer found dead in car in Krishnagiri, special teams formed to crack the case

January 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 44-year-old lawyer, who was out with a client on a case, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Krishnagiri-Bengaluru national highway near Melumalai on Tuesday.

Sivakumar, a lawyer from Alamarathupatty at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri, was found dead in a car parked near a private college near Melumalai on Monday night. The vehicle was found by the highway patrol, who later alerted the Gurubarapalli police.

While a case of suspicious death was registered and the body sent for post-mortem to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, police sources later said the autopsy had revealed death by strangulation. Five special teams have been formed to investigate the case, the sources said.

The police said that the lawyer, who practiced in the Dharmapuri district court, had received a phone call from someone asking for his help to retrieve a car that was impounded by the police in Gurubarapalli for transporting gutkha.

The lawyer was accompanied by his juniors Gokula Kannan and Arul and two other men, purportedly his clients, who had sought his help in the case. After their car reached the Krishnagiri toll plaza, the junior lawyers were dropped off at a tea stall. Sivakumar and the two other men left for Gurubarapalli to secure some papers. However, Sivakumar’s phone remained switched off till late night, following which his juniors alerted his friends and family. The car was later spotted by the highway patrol, with the body of the lawyer inside.

Tension prevailed at the hospital when the victim’s family staged a protest demanding justice. Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur visited the spot and told the family that teams were formed to nab the culprits. Following this, the body was accepted by the family.