Lawyer booked under SC/ST Act

07 July 2020 22:48 IST

The Dharapuram police have registered a case against a lawyer under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on charges of insulting an employee of Dharapuram Sub-Registrar Office in Tiruppur district.

P. Dhanapal (55), an assistant, was allegedly insulted by lawyer F. Syed Bakrutheen on multiple occasions. He also attempted to attack Dhanapal, the police said.

Based on Mr. Dhanapal’s complaint on July 4, the police registered a case. The lawyer was yet to be arrested, the police said.

