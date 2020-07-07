Coimbatore

Lawyer booked under SC/ST Act

The Dharapuram police have registered a case against a lawyer under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on charges of insulting an employee of Dharapuram Sub-Registrar Office in Tiruppur district.

P. Dhanapal (55), an assistant, was allegedly insulted by lawyer F. Syed Bakrutheen on multiple occasions. He also attempted to attack Dhanapal, the police said.

Based on Mr. Dhanapal’s complaint on July 4, the police registered a case. The lawyer was yet to be arrested, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 10:49:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/lawyer-booked-under-scst-act/article32015909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY