Lawrence School to celebrate founder’s day

Staff Reporter
September 04, 2022 18:02 IST

The Lawrence School, Lovedale, one of the oldest legacy boarding schools in the country, is celebrating its 164th founder’s day on Monday and Tuesday. The School is celebrating the occasion after two years due to the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from the school said.

Among the events that will mark the two-day celebrations are, ‘Sunset Sensation’, the dare-devil Equestrian show, art and craft exhibitions, and the variety entertainment programme aptly titled, ‘Kaleidoscope’. Trooping of the Colour’ Parade and the captivating ‘Beating Retreat’ concludes the celebrations on September 6. K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO, is the chief guest for the founder’s day, according to the Headmaster Prabhakaran.

