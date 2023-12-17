GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lawley road flyover works yet to take off in Coimbatore city

December 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The proposed flyover at Lawley road junction in Coimbatore city remains a non-starter.

The proposed flyover at Lawley road junction in Coimbatore city remains a non-starter.

Construction of a flyover across the Lawley road junction in Coimbatore city is yet to take off, though the project was first proposed more than five years ago.

A detailed project report was prepared and submitted to the government and it was approved in June 2018 and the technical advisory committee said in July 2019 that the Highways Department should look at an alternative alignment.

It is proposed that 340 sq.mt of patta land should be acquired to construct the flyover and the land acquisition details were submitted to the special district revenue officer. Apart from this, there should be land alienation by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (98878 sq.mt) and Forest Department (1421 sq.mt).

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that he got details about the project status through RTI.

The project is yet to make progress, mainly because of the land acquisition issue. The officials concerned should take steps to acquire land from the Forest Department and the University. This is one of the long-pending projects of Coimbatore city and it should be expedited, he said.

