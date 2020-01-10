Law provides for dual citizenship: Veeramani

Amid the debate for dual citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani said here on Thursday that appropriate provision for dual citizenship is available in law.

Addressing mediapersons, he cited Article 8 of the Constitution, which deals with the rights of citizenship “of certain persons of Indian origin residing outside India”. “It is the duty of the State government to insist on dual citizenship,” Mr. Veeramani said.

The DK leader accused the Central government of attempting to “brazenly implement the RSS agenda” through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. He condemned the lack of arrests by the police following the mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Members of the DK will start a State-wide campaign on January 20 against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and draft National Education Policy (NEP), he said. The campaign will begin at Nagercoil and end on January 30 at Tiruttani. He also warned of large-scale protests thereafter if the Central government did not scrap NEET and the draft NEP.