Law college students stage hunger strike highlighting demands in Salem

March 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Government Law College M. Bharat Ram and S. Rajesh observing a fast in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Two students of Government Law College in Salem staged a hunger strike on the college premises on Monday highlighting various demands, including 90% jobs for Tamils in the State.

Fourth-year law students M. Barathram (30) of Lakshmi Nagar, near Karaikudi, in Sivagangai district, and S. Rajesh (22) of Balaiah Colony, near Vadavanakkampadi, in Tiruvannamalai district came to the college at Maniyanoor and began the hunger strike. They urged the Tamil Nadu government to control North Indians from entering the State by implementing an inner-line permit system like in the North-Eastern States to ensure 90% of jobs to Tamils in various sectors. They also sought 100% jobs to Tamils in postings filled by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

On information, Annathanapatti police came to the spot and talked with the students, but they continued the protest. In the evening, the law college administration talked with the students. Based on the talks, the two students withdrew their protest.

