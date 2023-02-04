ADVERTISEMENT

Law college student falls from building dies

February 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An first year law college student who was speaking with his girl friend on the terrace of an apartment at Chinna Kollpatti died on the spot on Saturday when he jumped off the building on seeing her mother.

According to police, the student has been identified as S. Sanjay (18) of Kamarajar Street in Dharmapuri district. He was studying at a private law college in Salem and was staying with his friends in a rented house at Chinna Kollapatti.

On Friday midnight, he went to the girl’s apartment and was chatting with her on the terrace. It was alleged that he jumped off the building when he saw the girls’ mother suddenly came to the terrace in search of her daughter.

 The Kannankurichi police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US