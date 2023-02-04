Law college student falls from building dies

February 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

An first year law college student who was speaking with his girl friend on the terrace of an apartment at Chinna Kollpatti died on the spot on Saturday when he jumped off the building on seeing her mother.

According to police, the student has been identified as S. Sanjay (18) of Kamarajar Street in Dharmapuri district. He was studying at a private law college in Salem and was staying with his friends in a rented house at Chinna Kollapatti.

On Friday midnight, he went to the girl’s apartment and was chatting with her on the terrace. It was alleged that he jumped off the building when he saw the girls’ mother suddenly came to the terrace in search of her daughter.

The Kannankurichi police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection.