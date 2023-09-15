Law and order meeting ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi held in Krishnagiri

September 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A law and order meeting on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations was held at the Collectorate, chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Thursday.

The administration has laid out a raft of conditions to be adhered to for the festivities. Permission shall be obtained from the Sub-Collector or Revenue Divisional Officer concerned for the setting up of idols. The idols shall not exceed 10 ft height and the pandals shall have CCTV camera.

The organisers of pandals shall not act to the detriment of communal peace and harmony; shall not raise slogans or install banners inciting communal tensions; or declare affiliations to any political party, the district administration has said.

Every pandal shall have two persons designated for monitoring it at all times and the names of such persons shall be handed over to the nearest police station.

The idols shall be immersed within five days and the procession of the idols shall be on motor vehicles and not on carts. Similarly, all non-biodegradable substances shall be removed from the idol prior to immersion. Local bodies shall clear the debris from the water bodies within 48 hours, the Collector said.

If the idol is placed in private property, a no-objection letter from the landlord, and if on the government property, a no-objection certificate from the concerned department shall have to be obtained.

Similarly, the pandals shall have obtained a no-objection certificate from the fire and rescue services, along with a consent letter from TANGEDCO detailing the line of power supply to it.

The idols shall be immersed only in the designated water bodies notified by the District Pollution Control Board, the Collector said.

