Launch of exclusive portal featuring district-wise research facilities in educational institutions will be explored, says Tamil Nadu IT Minister

September 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Towards strengthening ecosystem for startups, the possibility for launch of an exclusive portal featuring district-wise database of high-end facilities in educational and research institutions, will be explored under the purview of StartupTN and Guidance Tamilnadu, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The portal will serve as a platform for facilitating testing of products of startups, the Minister said while addressing the ‘AdvantEdge Innovation Conclave’: Enabling Transformation’ organised by TiE Coimbatore, a not-for-profit network of entrepreneurs fostering entrepreneurship.

Responding to a request from a participant for creating an ecosystem beyond mentoring support for growth of startups in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said that the advanced facilities in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, could be utilised for the purpose.

The idea of optimising utility of research laboratories in educational institutions was mooted by Balagopal Chandrasekar, former Chairman of The Federal Bank Ltd, after delivering a talk on ‘Building world class using local resources - How MSMEs can build global businesses’.

Speaking on ‘IT for Empowerment, Governance and Growth’, the Minister presented a vivid picture of the transformative power of technology in driving social and economic change. Tamil Nadu can get a leg up in the area of cyber security, he said.

Vishnu Venugopalan, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, shared insights into ‘Transforming Tamil Nadu through Innovation and Growth’. Citing disruptions caused by Artificial Intelligence, he said the manufacturing sector has to brace for challenges.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, Government of Tamil Nadu, informed that a reality show has been planned for fostering entrepreneurship.

Hosted by the Chief Inspiration Officer and Founder of MindEscapes, Dipali Sikand, the event encompassed sessions on ‘Industry 4.0 and Smart Engineering’ by Atanu Das, Technical Director at KPMG Delivery Excellence and Transformation; on ‘Innovation Economy’ by Nimesh Pilla, Senior Advisor in Innovation; and ‘Scaling Small Businesses’ by K. Ilango, Director of RSM Autokast Ltd.

Discussions on digital transformation strategies were led by Jayanthra Jayachandran, CEO and Founder of Angler Technologies; Prashanth Subramanian, Founder of Quadra Systems; and Jayaprashanth Jayachandran, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Trinetra Wireless.

