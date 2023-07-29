‘Latest government directive on fencing applies only to 38 abandoned legal mines in Tiruppur’

July 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

While there is a sense of relief among environmental groups in Tiruppur over the recent directive by the government to district administrations for fencing of abandoned mines, open wells and open borewells, there is also concern over the dangers that continue to be posed by the 64 illegal mines that were closed following the High Court order in Uthukuli block in 2021.

The latest directive was issued by the government earlier this week in the wake of incidents of drowning in the abandoned mines.

“The government directive will only apply to the 38 legal mines that were operated with licence and abandoned after the tenure of lease in Tiruppur district,” a senior official said.

The directive advocates utilisation of Green Fund and District Mineral Fund for fencing of the abandoned mines. There is no provision to utilise these funds for the abandoned illegal mines, it is learnt.

The funds will be hardly sufficient to fence even the licensed mines abandoned after the lease period, according to the representatives of farmers’ organisations in the district that have been complaining about the hazards caused by the mines. In the first place, operators of licensed quarries must be necessitated to form a green belt on the peripheries to reduce noise pollution, improve ecological conditions and prevent soil erosion, they emphasised.

As per norms, green belt has to be developed alone mine lease boundary; along the side of major roads, on external overburden dump, on backfill areas, and upper benches/ slope of mine pits. In the case of open cast mines, a green belt of 7.5 metre width has to be developed all along the mining lease boundary.

There is also a need for the Department of Mines and Geology establish a dedicated cell for post plantation care, which include regular watering, manuring, and protective measures. Diseased and dead plants have to be uprooted and replaced by fresh saplings.

The greenbelt will serve as a deterrent to the entry of trespassers into abandoned mines and getting drowned in the stagnant water, an environmental activist said.

During 2021, the Madras High Court took serious note of deaths due to drowning in abandoned stone quarries, and ordered hefty compensation to families of victims. The lease-holders were directed to pay the compensation.

The latest order on fencing of abandoned mines has to be implemented by the district administrations through coordination with the local bodies by September 30.

“We will devise an action plan for carrying out the task within the timeline,” Tiruppur Sub-Collector Sruthan Jai Narayanan said.