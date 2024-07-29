Lasting solution elusive for Tiruppur farmers losing livestock to street dogs 

Farmers in Tiruppur who have been losing livestock at regular intervals to packs of wandering dogs have urged the district administration to find a lasting solution to their predicament.

The livestock are mauled and left to die at the farm pens by the packs of dogs that are quite used to consuming leftovers of raw meat discarded by the meat stalls, the farmers have complained.

According to P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association ( Kangayam -Vellakoil), who lost three goats recently due to attack by the street dogs, the loss ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹12,000 for every goat based on the weight.

A main demand of the livestock rearers for compensation could not be accommodated by the Animal Husbandry Department as there was no provision, the farmers were told at the recent meeting for grievances redress conducted by the district administration that the Tiruppur Corporation had expedited the work on establishment of a second Animal Birth Control centre for mitigation of the disturbances caused by the street dogs.

According to Animal Husbandry Department, the only way to control the population of the street dogs is through sterilisation.

Sterilising female dogs was a tough proposition as the animals had to be operated upon and must be under post-operative care for a duration before being let into their locations, the official said.

The allocation for sterilising each female dog was ₹1,450 and an additional ₹200 was sanctioned for catching the dogs. The task could be carried out only with the support of Non-Government Organisations, a senior official said.

Though a comprehensive solution was not in sight, plans were afoot to extend the animal birth control initiatives to rural parts, the official added.