Last set of council resolutions made public

COIMBATORE

04 August 2021 23:53 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation under Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara has made public the last set of council resolutions. On Tuesday, the Corporation posted the resolutions the council under the then Commissioner and Special Officer had passed between January and May 2021, said civic activist S.P. Thiyagarajan, who had been fighting to bring transparency in the Corporation’s administration.

The Corporation had stopped posting online the resolutions the council under the special officers had passed since November 2017. From November 2017 to May 2021, the council had passed over 2,800 resolutions in 72 meetings, he said.

By failing to post online the resolutions the Corporation had kept in dark the public as the term of elected council had come to an end and the State Government had empowered commissioners with the powers of the council by designating them special officers.

A cursory look at the resolutions made public in the recent exercise revealed that a majority of them were related to works in South and West zones, he added.

Mr. Thiyagarajan had filed petitions under the RTI Act, filed appeals, moved the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman and also the High Court to make the resolutions public.