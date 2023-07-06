Last rites of Indian student who died in UK conducted in Coimbatore

July 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

COIMBATORE The last rites of Jeevanth Sivakumar, a student at Aston University in United Kingdom whose body was found in Birmingham Canal last month, was conducted on Thursday at Thendral Nagar in Narasimanaickenpalayam.

The Indian National Students’ Association, UK’s Aston University Chapter, assisted with coordinating the repatriation of Sivakumar’s body to his family in Coimbatore.

The body arrived in Coimbatore by flight.

IT employee ends life

An IT employee, who was said to be pregnant, had reportedly ended her life at her residence in Ramanathapuram.

The deceased has been identified as Durga (23).

An RDO inquiry would be conducted, since the death had occurred within two years of her marriage, official sources said.

