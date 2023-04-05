Last decade was transformational owing to national leadership: T.N. Governor

April 05, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

India could witness significant progress in the last decade on the premise that the entire nation constitutes one family, Governor R.N. Ravi said on Wednesday.

It was only in the last decade that people were brought out from deprivation of basic necessities, and extricated from poverty, irrespective of region, race, religion and language, under the vision of national leadership, the Governor said, honouring achievers from different walks of life at a ceremony organised by the KG Foundation.

During this period, 11 crore households were provided with potable water connections, and 10 crore households were supplied with free cooking gas connections. India was now among the most digitised country on the basis of data usage, the Governor said. Young people were unleashing their latent potential, and “cannot be fooled anymore” by (political) slogans, the Governor said.

Honouring of people who have the audacity to dream high and achieve will inspire more people to follow suit, and pave way for the betterment of society, he said, lauding KG Foundation for its initiative.

Speaking up for Dalits, the Governor said the reported incident of mixing of human faeces in the water tank (at Vengaivasal in Pudukottai district) and the instances of Dalit panchayat presidents being denied the opportunity to hoist National flag were painful, and that these issues need to be handled with a sense of responsibility.

The Governor honoured the awardees in the presence of G. Bakthavathsalam, Padma Shri Awardee and Chairman, KG Foundation, and Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Managing Trustee, KG Hospital and Post-Graduate Medical Institute.

Dynamic Indian of the Millennium awardees constituted Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Care; G. Sengottuvelu, Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals; G. Palanivelu, Chairman, Gem Hospitals; L. Adhomoolam, Publisher, Dinamalar, Coimbatore edition; U. Arunkumar, Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgeon, KG Hospital; A.L. Periyakaruppan, Interventional Radiologist, Omandarurar Medical College; T.C.R. Ramakrishnan, Chief Neurologist, KG Hospital; and S. Rajkumar, Brain and Spine Surgeon, KG Hospital.

The Personality of the Decade awardees were M. Krishnan, Chairman, Sri Krishna Sweets; P. K. Palaniappan, Chairman, Rathna Groups; and Nagaraj Rangasamy, Chairman, Lakshmi Catering.

In his address, Dr. Bakthavathsalam said that the honouring of unsung heroes who have been achievers, through such award ceremonies, would be of high utility for the society, and that appreciation was bound to spur performance.