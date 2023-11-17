Last date to register for crop insurance for paddy extended to November 22

November 17, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ERODE

The last date to register for crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) 2023-24 for paddy has been extended to November 22.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a press release that insurance coverage is to get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack, or disease outbreak in the current samba season. Paddy is cultivated on 28 firkas in the district and farmers in these firkas can get their paddy crop insured for a premium of ₹557.25 per acre with IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company.

Farmers should visit commercial banks, cooperative societies and common service centres in their area for registration. Necessary land documents, including chitta, adangal, seed sowing certification, and photocopy of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

Earlier, the last date for registration was November 15.