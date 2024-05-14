Last date for the public to submit their views on the draft Coimbatore Master Plan is May 15

The last date for the public to submit views and opinions on the draft Master Plan for Coimbatore is May 15 (Wednesday), according to an official at the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority.

The draft Master Plan was made public earlier this year and the public were given time till April 1 to submit their views. The time was then extended to May 15. So far, over 2,000 applications have been submitted by the public for changes in the draft plan, the official said.

“We are awaiting details if there will be another extension. After receiving all the applications, both online and offline, we will submit it to the government. The request for changes will be scrutinised. If the land area is large, the officials will make field visits. Otherwise, it will be verified with the existing documents. The verification and changes may take about a month and the government will notify the final plan,” the official added.

According to Gugan Ilango, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore, awareness about the Master Plan and land use classification is high in Coimbatore and the public had almost three months time to submit their views and request for changes. Many of them have submitted their views. Land approvals are delayed because of the absence of an updated Master Plan. Hence, the government should make the required changes and notify the Coimbatore plan at the earliest. However, in other places, the awareness is low and the government can provide another extension for the public to submit their applications for changes, he added.