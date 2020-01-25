Laptops to be provided to all teachers: Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan, has said that free laptops would be provided to all teachers working in government and government-aided schools irrespective of the class they handled.

After participating in a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, he told mediapersons that laptops had so far been given to only teachers handling Class 10, 11 and 12. But, from now all the teachers would get a laptop. So far, 28,000 laptops had been distributed and the rest would be given in a phased manner.

The Minister said the biometric attendance implemented for teachers handling Classes 6 to 12 was being reviewed, in order to extend it for teachers handling Classes 1 to 5. “A proposal had been sent to the Finance Secretary”, he said.

Earlier, District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, Ka. Balachandran chaired the meeting. Collector C. Kathiravan, District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, MLAs, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other officials participated.