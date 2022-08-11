Landslips, tree falls reported in the Nilgiris 

Landslips occurred at many places along the Udhagamandalam-Kallakorai road due to continuous rain. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Landslips were reported along the Muthorai Paladai to B. Manihatti Road on Thursday as rains continued in the district.

According to officials from the Highways Department, a portion of the road caved in due to landslip cutting off road connectivity between the two areas on Thursday morning.

Officials stated that the Highways Department would make an alternative route, by cutting into a part of the slope to ensure a gap for vehicles to pass through and restore connectivity between the two villages by Thursday evening.

Due to the continuing rains, a portion of the road between Ithalar and Nanjanad also developed cracks, officials stated. Seven trees were uprooted along highways. Along Valley View road in Udhagamandalam, a portion of a retaining wall collapsed, due to continuous rains.

An average of 29.58 mm of rainfall was recorded across the Nilgiris till Thursday morning. Naduvattam, Gudalur and Devala received intense rainfall, with more than 100 mm of rain being recorded since Wednesday evening. Kundah and Avalanche, too, received moderate to heavy rainfall, officials said.