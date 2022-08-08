Landslips, tree falls reported across the Nilgiris

August 08, 2022 20:38 IST

Landslips and tree falls were recorded in 13 places along the Udhagamandalam to Kotagiri Road, Avalanche Road and between Gudalur and Cherambadi on Monday, due to continued spells of heavy rain. On Monday evening, one person was reportedly killed, while another was injured, after a tree got uprooted and fell on the duo while they were returning home from work.

Police identified the deceased as Sumathi, a resident of O’Valley. Another worker was also said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

According to State Highways Department officials, trees uprooted in six locations along the Udhagamandalam to Kotagiri Road. Meanwhile, tree falls and landslips were reported in four areas along the Udhagamandalam to Avalanche Road, with three of the incidents being reported as major landslips. Along the Gudalur to Cherambadi Road, landslips were recorded in three places and landslips in two locations, officials stated.

Heavy rain continued in the Nilgiris from Sunday evening, with an average rainfall of 55.24 mm of rainfall being recorded till Monday morning. Rain continued on Monday, with a further rainfall amounting to 19.07 mm in average recorded across the district till Monday evening. Gudalur recorded around 260 mm. of total rainfall over a 24-hour period, while Pandalur received over 220 mm of rainfall over the same period. Avalanche also received similar amounts of rainfall, officials said.

Tree falls were also reported in locations in Udhagamandalam town, including the Tamizhagam Road, as heavy winds continued. There was reduced footfall inside the town, as people heeded the warnings of the district administration to stay indoors and only leave shelter unless absolutely necessary. More people were moved to temporary relief shelters in Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur taluks, as the district administration intensified precautionary measures to ensure that people remained safe.