Landslips halt special bus service in Bargur Hills, students affected

Teachers want the authorities to arrange alternative transport for the students

Over 200 students studying in the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills are unable to attend classes for 10 days now as the the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s special bus service from various hamlets to the school has been halted due to landslips.

A total of 400 students are studying in Classes VI to XII in the school located 10 km from Thamaraikarai. Over 200 students from Thamaraikarai, Ondanai, Eratti, Minthangi and Kadaieratti hamlets commute to the school in the special bus operated on working days from Thamaraikarai to Ondanai and to the school.

Due to incessant rain, landslips occurred on November 14 and 15 at Chettinodi on the Bargur ghat road affecting the movement of vehicles. Restoration works were carried out and two-wheelers, four-wheelers were allowed to use the ghat road. Since rains continue and there is a possibility of soil erosion, buses and heavy vehicles were not allowed to use the ghat road till now.

The absence of bus service has affected students from Ondanai and other hamlets. The school is located about 15 km away and since students have to travel through forest areas, parents refuse to send their wards fearing animal attacks.

School teachers said that over 200 students, who were absent from November 15, were studying in Classes X to XII and sought arrangement of alternative vehicles for them to reach the school. “We have to complete the syllabus and prepare them for board exams”, they added.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam told The Hindu that steps would be taken to arrange a van for the students to reach their school until restoration of the bus service.