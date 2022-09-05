Landslips cause cancellation of Nilgiris Mountain Railway services

The Salem division of the Southern Railway said heavy rains in the Nilgiris had caused landslips and rock-falls in many locations, including a portion of the railway track between Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations.

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 05, 2022 14:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers on board the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) service plying between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were forced to cancel their trip after rockfalls along the route forced the Southern Railways to cancel services on September 5.

In a statement, the Salem division of the Southern Railway said heavy rains in the Nilgiris had caused landslips and rock-falls in many locations, including a portion of the railway track between Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations.

“A portion of the railway track between Kallar-Hillgrove has also been covered by mud; boulders have also rolled down and fallen on the track. These are obstructing the operation of train services between Mettupalayam-Coonoor,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train Number 06136 plying between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam left Mettupalayam station with 140 passengers on Monday morning. “Upon reaching Kallar railway station, it came to be known that the track ahead had been obstructed and train services could not be operated. Hence, the train was backed down to Mettupalayam and the service was cancelled. And, all the 140 passengers were given full refund of their tickets as the train service was cancelled,” the release added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Services from Udhagamandalam to Mettupalayam were also cancelled for the rest of the day, while services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam are being operated as usual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
avalanche/landslide
Tamil Nadu
natural disasters
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app