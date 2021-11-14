Coimbatore

Landslip hits movement of vehicles on Bargur ghat road

A landslip site near Chettinodi on Bargur ghat road in Erode on Sunday.  

Vehicle movement was affected on Bargur ghat road following a landslip on Sunday.

Following incessant rain, a huge boulder and debris fell on the Bargur ghat road at Chettinodi near Thamaraikarai. This is the third instance of landslip reported in the hills in the recent days. Vehicle movement towards Karnataka was affected due to the landslip and vehicles were stopped at the forest check post.

Forest, Highways and Police department personnel are working on clearing the debris and resuming traffic in the route.


