Landslip causes cancellation of NMR services on Nov. 5 and 6

November 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of Nilgiris Mountain Railway services on Sunday and Monday in the Mettupalayam-Coonoor sector following occurrence of landslips on the tracks, and forecast of heavy rainfall.

As rocks and mud, and trees had fallen on the railway track, obstructing the NMR line, Train No.06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train was regulated at Mettupalayam on Saturday.

Passengers of the cancelled train services are being given full refund of the ticket fare. Railway personnel are engaged in restoration works despite the hostile weather, a press release said.

