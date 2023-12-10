HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landslip blocks Union Minister’s car for over an hour near Kallar in Coimbatore

Mr. Murugan was headed for Coimbatore after attending a tea promotional event cum subsidy disbursement programme for small tea growers in the Nilgiris district

December 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
L. Murugan

L. Murugan

The Hindu Bureau

UDHAGAMANDALAM Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, was on Sunday morning held up for an hour by a landslip that blocked his convoy and traffic along the Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam road, near Kallar, in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

Police officers said Mr. Murugan was headed for Coimbatore after attending a ‘Tea promotional event cum subsidy disbursement programme for small tea growers in the Nilgiris district’, organised by the Tea Board India’s regional office in Coonoor on Saturday. While he was returning, a minor landslip occurred near Kallar owing to steady rain along the Coonoor slopes on Saturday night extending into Sunday morning.

As the landslip occurred at a place where mobile phone signal was poor, it took around an hour for the highways officials to reach the spot and clear the road. Soon after, Mr. Murugan and his convoy resumed the journey.

Officials said Coonoor received around 65 mm rain, while Burliar received 78 mm till Sunday morning, which led to the landslip. No damage or injuries were reported because of the incident.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.