Landslide victory for DMK in Erode district

By winning 517 wards out of 790 wards in Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats, the DMK has emerged victorious in the urban local bodies election and is all set to retain the top posts in the indirect elections that will be held on March 4.

The direct election was announced for 60 wards in Corporation, four municipalities – Bhavani (27 wards), Gobichettipalayam (30 wards), Sathyamangalam (27 wards) and Punjai Puliyampatti (18 wards) and 630 wards in 42 town panchayats in the district.

Of the total 790 wards, 21 ward members (one corporation councillor and 20 ward members in town panchayats) were elected unopposed while election to two wards in town panchayats were cancelled due to the death of candidates. Hence, election was held for 769 wards for which 2,745 candidates, Corporation – 353 candidates, municipalities – 453 candidates and town panchayats – 1,939 candidates, contested.

Votes polled in 1,219 polling stations were counted at 14 counting centres on Tuesday. In Corporation, DMK won in 44 wards, while AIADMK won in six wards, Indian National Congress in three wards, MDMK in one ward and independents in six wards.

In the municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliyampatti that has a total of 102 wards, DMK bagged 62 wards, AIADMK 23, INC four, BJP, CPI and PMK won in two wards each and seven wards won by independents.

Of the 42 town panchayats, DMK emerged victorious in 37, AIADMK in one town panchayat (Lakkampatti) and independents in three town panchayats. In Unjalur town panchayat, of the total 12 wards, both DMK and independents won six wards each. Since elections to two wards were postponed due to the death of candidates, elections were held for 628 wards in town panchayats, in which DMK bagged 411 wards, AIADMK 90 wards, INC 22 wards, BJP six, CPI (M) three and CPI two wards while independents and others secured win in 94 wards.

Of the total 790 wards for which elections were held, DMK won in 517 wards, AIADMK in 119, INC in 29, BJP in eight, CPI in four, CPI (M) in three and independents 110 wards.

Counting was held peacefully amidst tight security arrangements in all the centres in the district.