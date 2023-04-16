Land to be acquired soon for Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore

April 16, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The State Highways Department will issue the final notification next month for acquisition of land for Avinashi Road flyover, said an official involved in the project.

According to the official, the Department plans to acquire almost four acres along the 10 km stretch of Avinashi Road from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins. It has issued Tamil Nadu Highways Act 15 (2) notification and will issue the 15 (1) notification next month. After that it will start paying compensation to the land owners.

The project is scheduled for completion by next August. “At the ground level, 40 % of the works are over. We will speed up the remaining works and complete the project as scheduled. Almost 90 % of the pillars have been constructed. We will soon have an additional launcher to the three that are available now to lay the decks,” the official said.

There are no more court cases for acquisition of land and once the ramps are constructed and the land acquisition completed, a single lane road will come up beyond the ramps, the official added. “The ramps are not the edge of the road. There will be a lane beyond the ramps.”

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said now that Avinashi Road has been identified for the metro rail project and additional land is to be acquired along the same stretch as the flyover, it will be better for the owners if land is acquired for both the projects simultaneously. It is said that nine stations will come up along the stretch as part of the metro project and this requires land, he pointed out.