Land surveyors of three districts to undergo month-long training

May 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

It is imperative that accurate land measurements are taken by government land surveyors for the grant of individual pattas and group pattas including house pattas, so that there are no encumbrances arising over property ownership, said Collector K.M. Sarayu here on Monday.

Ms. Sarayu was speaking at the inaugural of the job orientation and training programme for over 70 land surveyors newly appointed by the government. The surveyors, who have been posted to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruppur districts, will undergo a 30-day-long training here.

The job of the surveyor was highly significant given that most of the government schemes hinged on the land and those lands were first identified from the records by the land surveyors., the Collector said.

The orientation envisions training in land survey methods, land drafting and digital global positioning system as a tool to survey lands.