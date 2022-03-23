Land Survey Officials’ Association members begin 72-hour protest in Krishnagiri

Tamil Nadu Land Survey Officials’ Association commenced here on Wednesday protest for 72 hours reiterating their earlier demands on a range of issues.

The protesters called for reduction in the work for field officers and regularisation and filling up of vacancies across various levels starting from land surveyor to additional director. The protesters also demanded that the recruitments be made with SSLC as the basic qualification in TNPSC Group 4 exams for the land survey department.

Among the key demands included a halt to departmental action and punishment transfers based on pending petitions; elimination of wage disparity between inspectors and deputy inspectors; and drop the proposal to subsume the land survey department under the Commissionerate of Land Administration. Further, the proposal to give authority to the District Collector in the transfers of officials under assistant directors should be withdrawn, the protesters said.

The association had been organising protests on the aforementioned demands for many months now .