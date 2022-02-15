Land Survey Officers demand service regularisation

I Tamil Nadu Survey Officers’ Union staged a protest outside the Collectorate on a 14-fold charter of demands on Tuesday.

They protesters demand regularisation of work to ease the burden of land surveyors amid rising work load. As part of the measure, the TNSOU members called for filling up of vacancies across the board from the field level land survey staff to that of the director. The protesters also called for a stop to inter-district transfers and departmental actions solely based on pending petitions.

The union members also called for a stop to appointments made through outsourcing and contract staff for field surveys. Regular appointments shall be made, the members demanded. In addition, demands were also made that field staff undertaking night duty shall be paid additional allowances; action shall be initiated against higher-ups for ‘anti-staff’ behavior;

The Survey Officers’ Union also demanded that the government address the discrepancies in the pay between deputy inspectors and inspectors and bring about pay parity. The protesters called upon the government to drop the proposal to integrate the department of land survey with the Commissionerate of Land Administration.