Land retrieval: Collector assures action on petition submitted by nonagenarian

District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday assured action on a petition submitted by a nonagenarian woman from Annur who demanded retrieval of her land.
P. Murugammal (96) in her petition alleged that her son fraudulently transferred her 12.94 acres of land to his name. As he died earlier this year on March 6, Ms. Murugammal asked the district administration to retrieve the land or permit the ‘mercy killing’ of herself and her three daughters.
When contacted, Mr. Rajamani said that he received her petition and offered ₹100 to her after hearing about her financial condition. “Action will be taken to ensure that she will be taken care by her children,” he said, adding that an investigation will be launched regarding the land retrieval.
COVID-19 assistance
Members of Coimbatore Market and Street Vendors Welfare Association on Monday petitioned Mr. Rajamani to provide cash assistance for the street vendors in the district whose livelihoods were affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. They demanded cash assistance of ₹1,000 and bank loan of ₹10,000.
Tiruppur
Tiruppur District Collectorate organised its fifth telephonic grievance redress meeting on Monday.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy participated in the meeting where 118 calls were received from across the district, a release said. Those residing in Tiruppur may contact 0421–2969999 or 97000 41114 on Mondays to communicate their grievances.
