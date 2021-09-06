Land owner fined for damaging hospital in Coonoor

Udhagamandalam

06 September 2021 00:19 IST

A private land owner, whose construction of a building in Coonoor town led to damage of the compound wall surrounding Lawley Hospital in Coonoor, has been fined ₹ 5 lakh by the district administration.

The administration said that permission had been granted to V. Yogesh Kannan to use earth movers to construct a walking path and retaining wall along Mount Road. The walking path was used by local residents, but construction work had damaged it. Around a week ago, two workers were also injured at the construction site in a cave-in, and police registered a case.

Following this, more damage was sustained by the retaining wall of the Lawley Hospital and there were fears that continuing rain could cause a landslip and lead to damage to surrounding buildings.

The Coonoor Sub-Collector, Deepana Visweswari, along with other officials inspected the construction site recently. In a press release, it was stated by the district administration that a fine of ₹ 5 lakh was imposed on Yogesh Kannan, who has also been booked under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 for causing damage to government property.

Officials said that seven families, who were living close to the construction site, have also been temporarily moved to relief shelters to ensure their safety. They will be allowed to move back once the area surrounding the site has been made safe.

The district administration said that local body officials were keeping track of the situation to ensure that there is no further damage to the hospital or surrounding buildings.