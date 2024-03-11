GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore abuts proposed elephant corridor

March 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
The slope map with various locations in Mangarai - Anuvavi – Marudhamalai - Thanikandi elephant movement path in Coimbatore Forest Division.

The slope map with various locations in Mangarai - Anuvavi – Marudhamalai - Thanikandi elephant movement path in Coimbatore Forest Division. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 321.74 acres identified in Somayampalayam village for Tamil Nadu Tech City abuts a proposed elephant corridor, namely Mangarai - Thanikandi corridor, identified by the State government appointed Elephant Corridor Committee. It is one of the 42 elephant corridors identified by the committee which was tasked to reassess elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF & CWLW) had submitted the findings of the committee in a status report filed before the Madras High Court in a case related to elephant corridors (WP No: 27356 of 2019) in November 2023. However, these 42 elephant movement paths are yet to be notified as corridors by the State government.

Conservationists raise concern over land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore

Also, a study report, namely ‘Brief investigation and justification for notifying elephant movement paths as corridors in southern part of Coimbatore Forest Division’, prepared by K. Kalidasan of Osai environmental organisation in 2023 had also identified the proposed site for TN Tech City in Somayampalayam as an important elephant movement path falling under ‘Mangarai – Anuvavi – Marudhamalai - Thanikandi elephant movement path’. The report had proposed to declare it as Mangarai - Thanikandi elephant corridor.

After the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) floated a tender for the preparation of detailed master plan and transaction advisory services for establishment of the Tech City, Osai treasurer N. Senthil Kumar has petitioned Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu, Managing Director of ELCOT, Coimbatore District Collector, PCCF & CWLW, and others to halt the project in the proposed site.

Elephant attacks claim 147 lives in Coimbatore Forest Division in 12 years, 176 jumbos die 

It said that the land identified for the project behind Bharathiar University is along elephant movement path, abutting the forest boundary of Marudhamalai foothills, which is used by elephants for movement between the Boluvampatti and Anaikatti reserve forests. Most of the elephant movement in the Marudhamalai forest happens along the foothills, where the hill slope has moderate gradients. Elephant herds with calves and juveniles that cannot use steep hill slopes with high gradients naturally use the flat lands along the foothills for movement.

As per the report, Marudhamalai valley is at the juncture of the larger Boluvampatti valley and the relatively smaller Thadagam valley. Elephants move through flat lands at the foothills, like the vacant land behind Bharathiar University, to traverse between the valleys.

Elephants on migration move cause large-scale damages to crops in Coimbatore

“At many places along the boundary shared by the construction site and the forest, the rocky hill slope is steep and hence elephants are forced to move on the flat regions within the proposed site abutting the forest boundary. When a building comes up in the flat lands, especially in the region abutting steep hill slope, the elephants that cannot use the steep slope have no other choice other than circumventing the building to move to the other side of the forest and hence are forced to move deep into housing colonies of Nalvar Nagar, IOB Colony and other major housing colonies causing a dire situation for both humans and elephants. Eventually, this will only increase the intensity of already existing human - elephant conflict in the region,” it said.

Study reveals existence of 36 elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu, Chief Wildlife Warden tells Madras High Court

The petition also stated that about 17 villages along the foothills abutting the Coimbatore Forest Division, including Somayampalayam, are under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) rules that restrict certain activities and also regulate the construction of buildings.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / habitat (conservation) / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.