Land grabbing complaint against AIADMK MLA S.P. Velumani

October 20, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Film director and producer ‘Race Course’ Raghunath has preferred a complaint with the Coimbatore District Collector alleging that the Thondamuthur AIADMK MLA and former Minister S.P. Velumani has usurped more than 12 acres of land in the heart of the city, at Race Course.

In his complaint, Raghunath has alleged that more than 12 acres of land belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Race Course was encroached upon by the AIADMK chief whip Mr. Velumani in the name of Smart City Mission work. The land is being used by security and firms that took the contracts during the AIADMK regime for the Smart City Mission works.

He urged the District Collector to retrieve the 12 acres of lands worth over ₹1200 crores and restore it to the Tamil Nadu Government.