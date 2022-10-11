Land finalised for Defence Industrial Park in Coimbatore

Coimbatore is looking at tapping opportunities in emerging sectors such as defence and electric vehicles

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Defence Industrial Park proposed in Coimbatore district will come up on 420 acres at Vaarapatti village in Sulur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore, which is a hub for manufacturing activities in sectors such as textiles and engineering, is looking at tapping opportunities in emerging sectors such as defence and electric vehicles.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the State government issued an order recently for acquisition of 420 acres to be handed over to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The land identified included 409 acres of Dynamatic Technologies, 8.4 acres of Bhoomidhan land, and 4.17 acres of poromboke land.

Apart from this, 140 acres has been identified in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for another defence park and the proposal is with TIDCO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said there were plans to develop a multi-modal logistics park, and minimum 150 acres was the requirement.

The National Highways Authority of India is working on the project, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

These measures are expected to give a boost to industrial infrastructure in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
defence contract
industrial component

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app